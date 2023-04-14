A seagull has died after being pulled around on a leash by a man in Blackpool.

A passer-by saw the man, who is in his 50s, pulling a seagull along the pavement on Bispam Road around 8pm on Monday 10 April.

Lancashire Police arrested the man for being drunk and disorderly and subsequently de-arrested him.

Pictures and video clips of the incident quickly circulated on social media with many users expressing their concern for the seagull which had a "rope around its neck".

The bird was taken to a local vet by a member of the public where they decided it should be put down.

Brambles Wildlife Rescue and the RSPCA, who described the bird's ordeal as "distressing", has condemned the man's actions."A number of people contacted us about the image and video circulating on social media of an extremely vile person dragging a seagull on a lead at Bispham Roundabout in Blackpool and in another location on the pavement," a spokesperson said.

"We have spoken with Lancashire Constabulary who are dealing with this and are aware of the identity and location of the person involved."They have telephoned today with an update to say a passerby secured the gull off him, it was taken to a vet and was sadly put to sleep.

"We would add that it did look severely unwell and we cannot know if it could have recovered."Our lovely vet once said to us that she thought that people are often against seagulls because they are successful.

"This is sadly often the case with the human pecking order.

"We love seagulls here."The RSCPA described the incident as "distressing".

A spokesperson said: "It is totally inappropriate and unacceptable to treat any wild animal in this way."Putting a gull on a leash would be extremely stressful for the bird as it would prevent it from being able to engage in its natural behaviour and could lead to injury or even death."A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at about 8pm on Monday 10 April to a report of a man pulling a live seagull along the pavement with a rope around its neck on Bispham Road.

"Officers attended and the man, in his 50s, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and though subsequently de-arrested, the matter is still being investigated."The bird was taken by a member of the public to a local vet where they decided it sadly had to be put down."

The force is continuing to investigate the matter.