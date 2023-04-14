Six people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Blackpool.

It comes after an aggravated burglary on Monday 10 April. Emergency services were called to a property on Scorton Avenue, after three people entered a flat and assaulted a man.

The victim - 44-year-old John Hutchinson - spoke to officers, who were then called by the ambulance service a few hours later.

He was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, and later died.

Following a Home Office post-mortem, it was established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

John Hutchinson died in hospital.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are a 33-year-old man from Prescot, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool, a 47-year-old man from Blackpool and a 33-year-old man also from Blackpool.A 34-year-old woman from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All five remain in custody.A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We have launched a murder investigation following the death of John Hutchinson in Blackpool. Our thoughts are very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time."While we have made several arrests, we are very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries. Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault? Did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Please come forward and speak to police."We are particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU. We believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday. This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward."Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1207 of April 10. Alternatively, they can report a crime via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...