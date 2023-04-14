Detectives investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man in Dingle have arrested a further two people.

Sam Rimmer was fatally injured when shots were fired at his group of friends by people on electric bikes in Lavrock Bank, Dingle, at about 11.40pm on 16 August 2022.

Officers from Merseyside Police have now arrested a 19-year-old man from Toxteth on suspicion of murder.A 42-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both men have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with Sam's murder to ten.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: "I’d urge anyone who holds information and has yet to come forward to please do so. Please don’t assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be. Our detectives will assess this and take the appropriate action."

Merseyside Police is urging anyone with any information to contact them on a dedicated portal on the force's website.

