A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance ahead of the Grand National at the Aintree Racecourse.

Police arrested the 33-year-old, who is from London, on Saturday 15 April in Greater Manchester this morning.

It follows plans revealed by activist group Animal Rising to scale the fences and enter the racetrack at Aintree before the Grand National race begins at 5.15pm.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans.

"We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

The women remains in police custody for questioning.