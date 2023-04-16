A 20-year-old man has died and another man has been left seriously injured after a car hit a tree in Skelmersdale.

It happened at around 10.45pm on Friday 14 April when an Audi A1 was travelling along Cobbs Brow Lane and left the road.

A man from Parbold was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police say his family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A second 20-year-old man, from Liverpool, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

An investigation has been launched and police are now appealing for any information that can help us piece together what occurred.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

"They are being supported by trained officers and we are working extremely hard to establish what occurred to get them answers about what happened.

"We would now like to speak to anybody with information about this incident. Perhaps you saw the Audi A1 in the moments before the collision, maybe you saw the incident itself and have not yet spoken to police or perhaps you have dashcam or other footage that could help us.

"Whatever you know, please tell us."

Can you help?

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1416 of April 14th, or email SCIU@lancashire.police.uk.

