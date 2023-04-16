A fourth man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after an incident at his home in Blackpool.

Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday 10 April to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue.

It was reported a group of men had entered a flat and assaulted a man before making off from the scene.

Police attended the incident and spoke with the victim, 44-year-old John Hutchinson.

At around 9.10pm on the same day North West Ambulance Service called police to the same address after Mr Hutchinson suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

Police were called to Mr Huntchinson's flat on Scorton Avenue Credit: Google Street Maps

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but sadly later died.

Following a Home Office post-mortem, it was established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

His next of kin have been informed.

In total, seven people have now been arrested as part of this investigation.

The latest charge is of David Bond, 33, of Oaklands Avenue, Netherton. He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 April.

Daniel Cunningham, 33, of Tarnbrook Drive in Blackpool, Lee Clarke, 33, of Greenall Court in Prescot and Darren McCabe, 47, of Warwick Road in Blackpool have previously been charged with murder and appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 15 April.

The other three people arrested – a 34-year-old man from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool and a 34-year-old woman from Blackpool – have all been released under investigation. Police are continuing to appeal for information and say they particularly want to hear from anyone who saw a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU, which they believe travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday.

The car is now in possession of the police. Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This investigation is moving quickly and we have now charged a fourth person with murder.

"We are working tirelessly to get answers for Mr Hutchinson’s loved ones and continue to ask anybody with information to come forward.

"If you were in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault you may have seen someone in the area acting suspiciously.

"You might have dashcam or doorbell footage that shows something suspicious in the area. Or perhaps you know who is responsible. Whatever you know, please tell us. "As always our thoughts remain with Mr Hutchinson’s family and we continue to send them our deepest condolences."

Can you help? Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1207 of April 10.

Alternatively, you can report a crime via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.