Two men have been arrested after a string of arson attacks on four streets in Bolton.

Between 12am and 1am on Sunday 16 April 2023, officers were called to reports of multiple arson attacks on properties across the Great Lever and Farnworth areas.

Emergency services were called to multiple locations and thankfully, the fires were extinguished quickly by local residents and emergency services, with no injuries been reported.

Two men aged 31 and 28 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A section 60 was also enforced and remains in place until midnight on Monday 17 April 2023 in the local area.

Detectives are currently treating the fires as targeted arson attacks resulting in criminal damage of multiple properties and one vehicle.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Morley of GMP Bolton’s district said: "Last night’s arson attacks across the Farnworth and Great Lever areas are shocking displays of violence and aggression and have put innocent members of the public at risk.

"Thankfully nobody was injured, and the incident is believed to be a targeted attack.

"These were reckless attacks and will not be tolerated in our communities in Bolton or Greater Manchester.

"Two males have already been arrested on suspicion of these attacks and we are continuing our extensive enquiries to locate any other possible suspects involved in these incidents.

"We remain committed to locating, arresting, and bringing justice to these offenders and the victims of these attacks.

"You will seen officers located at the scenes and patrolling around the Farnworth and Great Lever areas on foot and in vehicles to provide reassurance to the local communities.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to our officers on patrol who can provide support and advice to you.

"If you have any information regarding the incidents that could help with our enquiries, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Can you help?

Anyone with any information or footage of this incident should contact us on 0161 856 5757 or 101 quoting log 3979 of 15/04/2023.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.