Detectives investigating what they have described as an "appalling" sexual assault of a woman in a pub in Liverpool have issued CCTV images of a man they think could help with their enquiries.

At around 7pm on Wednesday 28 December it was reported that a woman was approached by a man inside The Rocking Horse Pub on Great Charlotte Street who then sexually assaulted her.

Since the assault officers have carried out extensive CCTV examinations and witness enquiries.

Police think this man could help their enquiries Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said: "This woman was left shocked and distressed by this appalling incident, and we are determined to bring the man responsible to justice.

"We think the man pictured may have vital information that could help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward as soon as possible.

"While some months have passed since the incident, any information you hold could be crucial to our enquiries.

"If you recognise the man pictured then please let us know, as it could support our ongoing investigation.

"Also, if you remember this incident taking place then do let us know as any information you hold could assist our enquiries."

The assault happened at The Rocking Horse Pub between Christmas and New Year Credit: Google Streetmap

Can you help?

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man or has any information to contact @MerPolCC or call 101 and quote reference: 22000959548.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here.

