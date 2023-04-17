Covid-19 spring vaccination appointments get underway in the North West

Thousands of the North West’s most vulnerable residents will be entitled to a Coronavius booster from this week.

Vaccination teams will be taking the latest dose of the Covid 19 vaccine to people who are housebound and those living in care homes for older adults.

And people aged over 75 and those with weakened immune systems can attend appointments booked through a National Booking Service or on the NHS App.

In the North West around 800,000 of those most at-risk of becoming ill with Covid-19 are eligible for the spring dose.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director for Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid-19 vaccination programme at NHS England – North West, said: "The NHS is ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our communities are protected from Covid-19 in the coming months.

“NHS staff and volunteers will also be offering the spring vaccine at more than 300 vaccination sites across the North West from this week, to boost protection."

Joyce Rushton, 90, a care home resident from Merseyside who was one of the first in the region to receive the spring booster, said: "I’m very pleased to have had the injection, because I think it’s so important to be protected against Covid-19.

"I’ve had it twice myself, so I know how important it is."

This latest phase of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme is the first time that millions across the country will be sent their initial invitations through the NHS App and use the app to book their appointment, as the NHS continues to expand its technological capabilities.

Text messages and letters will also be sent to those without the app or not actively using it.

The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on 30 June.

