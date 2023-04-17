Play Brightcove video

Report by Andy Bonner, ITV News Granada Reports

Antony Gormley’s iconic sculptures at Crosby Beach have been joined by a collection of new ‘neighbours’, as North West Cancer Research launches a campaign to highlight the cancer inequalities in the region.

The charity has created six temporary versions of the famous figures, whose bodies are emblazoned with stats relating to the shocking rates of five common cancers across the region.As a region, the North West has significantly higher rates of cancer compared with the rest of the country:

In the Liverpool City Region, there is a 26% higher rate of bladder cancer being diagnosed than the national average.

People living in Greater Manchester are 21% more likely to be diagnosed with liver cancer.

Residents in Cheshire are 20% more likely to be given a diagnosis of skin cancer thanthe national average.

Ovarian cancer is 24% more likely for women in Lancashire.

In Cumbria, colon cancer rates are 21% higher than the rest of the country.

The iconic Antony Gormley iron men statues at Crosby beach Credit: C. Hannah

North West Cancer Research’s latest campaign ‘Cancer Has No Place in Our Home’ sees these five key stats being highlighted on Liverpool's iconic beach. North West Cancer Research says it is dedicated to tackling these inequalities by educatingcommunities on how to spot the signs and investing in life-saving research that tacklesthe specific cancers that affect the region the most.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research, said: "Across the North West,we consistently see a pattern of people being affected by cancer more than theircounterparts in other parts of the country.

"As a charity that is dedicated to the cancer needs of people living in our region, we areconstantly monitoring cancer rates across our counties and, sadly, some of theinequalities are striking.

Alastair Richards, CEO of North West Cancer Research launching the campaign at Crosby beach Credit: Andy Bonner/ITV news

"Our mission is to find new ways to improve the care for our communities and ultimatelyfind a cure for cancer. In order to make progress, we are shining a light on some of ourregion’s complex and multifaceted issues.

"Cancer as a disease can seem broad and arbitrary, but the challenges it poses can be localised.

North West Cancer Research is calling on the region to support the charity’s mission increating a cancer-free future and eradicate the disease from the place they call home.

Alastair added: "We must ask ourselves why should where you live impact the likelihoodof developing a potentially life-threatening disease?

"It shouldn’t and, ultimately, our goal is to ensure that we create a cancer-free future forfuture generations in the North West."For more information on the campaign click here.

