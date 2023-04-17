A forensic tent is in place outside a block of flats in Tameside amid reports a man has been "attacked with a paving slab."

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they were called to Dean Court in Dukinfield at around 7:45pm on Sunday 16 April.

One woman said she saw the man lying on the ground with a bloody head injury and a loose paving slab next to his body as emergency services and bystanders rushed to help.

Police say one man was injured and remains in hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police remained at the scene on Monday Credit: MEN media

On Monday 17 April a cordon remained in place around the forensic tent, with one police office also standing guard outside a flat.

A post on the GMP Tameside Facebook page at around 11pm on Sunday said: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident at Dean Court in Dukinfield. If you have any information, please can you contact us on 0161 856 9262."

An investigation is underway as police work to establish the circumstances

