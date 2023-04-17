A disabled man has been verbally abused and threatened whilst walking along a street on the Wirral.

Merseyside Police say they received a report of a hate crime in Liscard at on Saturday 8 April about a man in his 30s being subjected to insulting comments towards him about his disability by three men.

The men approached the victim while he was walking on Seaview Road and followed him for around 15 minutes, while threatening him with violence.

The victim was physically unharmed but left distressed by the ordeal.

Merseyside Police say the three males were all wearing hoods and one was riding a pedal bike.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Birchall said: "We simply will not tolerate such abuse on Merseyside and I’m sure the overwhelming majority of people would agree that such a vile hate crime has no place in our communities.

"All forms of hate crime are a force priority and we will continue to work hard to make sure people don’t suffer in silence and have the confidence to report it.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure every community that we serve across Merseyside that we do take this crime extremely seriously and that it will be dealt with sensitively and, when necessary, robustly.

"This occurred on a Saturday evening and there may have been people around who would have witnessed this incident.

"If you saw or heard anything, or captured any footage on mobile phone then please let us know. Information you hold could be vital to our ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 23000298983.

People can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know