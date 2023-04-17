Volunteers celebrate Victoria Cross winner's heroism by restoring his grave

The heroism of a Victoria Cross winner, who saved the lives of more than 200 soldiers in World War One, is being celebrated in his hometown.

Private Richard George Masters, from Southport, ferried wounded comrades from a place dubbed 'Hell Fire Corner' in Bethune, northern France.

Volunteers, and members of the late VC winner's family, have now restored his grave after it fell into disrepair.

Britain's highest military honour was awarded to Private Masters for his actions on 9 April 1918.

Parts of the shattered town of Bethune, where Private Masters saved so many lives, were repaired by German prisoners after the war. Credit: Press Association

The VC citation reads: “On 9 April 1918 near Bethune, France, owing to an enemy attack, communications were cut off and the wounded could not be evacuated.

"The road was reported impassable but Private Masters volunteered to try to get through and after great difficulty succeeded, although he had to clear the road of all sorts of debris.

"He made journey after journey throughout the afternoon over a road which was being shelled and swept by machine-gun fire and once he was bombed by an aeroplane.

“The greater number of wounded (approximately 200 men) were evacuated by him as his was the only car (motorised ambulance) which got through.”

The war cost millions of lives, but Private Masters' actions ensured hundreds were evacuated. Credit: British Pathe

Private Masters survived the war and returned to civilian life. He died in 1963 and is buried alongside his wife at the town's St Cuthbert’s Church.

Two former soldiers, Edward Byrne and Roland Sutton, worked alongside his surviving relatives to raise funds to restore the gravestone.

The pair believe they have transformed it into something "his family and the town can be proud of."

They said: “Philip Masters, Judy Masters and Joanne Rich (Masters) allowed us to redesign and fit a new headstone to reflect the heroism of our local hero."

The new headstone will be unveiled at a ceremony later today.