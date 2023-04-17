The Football Association has launched an investigation into an incident between Wigan Athletic's James McClean and a number of Blackpool fans.

The Latics travelled to Bloomfield Road on Saturday 15 April for the league clash.

There was a slight delay during the first half as McClean prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand where the home fans were.

McClean said on social media after the game he'd been the victim of sectarian abuse.

McClean, who has repeatedly found himself the target for anti-Irish Catholic abuse, wrote on his Instagram stories on Saturday night: "On the incident today (aye another one) do not get it twisted, I was not offended by a flag....

"Section right in front of stewards and police (who responded with the words ‘nothing to do with us’) literally shouting loud and clear ‘f*** off you Irish fenian **** ' multiply (sic) times while holding their poxy flag.

"Referee will make a report to the FA, the same process that happened at Luton away in the FA Cup game either this season with evidence clear as day, as on many occasions over the years, yet the nothing (sic) again will happen.

"This is simply just highlighting the double standards firstly the FA have and secondly how utter useless that the English FA are."

The incident happened at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool FC's home ground. Credit: PA images

The FA has released a statement to confirm it is investigating the matter.

A spokesperson said: "We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."

It’s also understood Blackpool FC and Lancashire Police are looking into the matter.

The FA has previously investigated fans singing anti-Pope and anti-IRA songs towards McClean on a number of occasions.

Back in October 2022, Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad posted on social media after McClean was subjected to sectarian abuse at Sunderland.

In the past, the Wigan chairman has called abuse aimed at McClean 'shameful and disgusting' Credit: Twitter: Talal Al Hammad

ITV Granada has approached Blackpool FC and Wigan Athletic for comment.