A six-year-old boy from Lancashire has exceeded his fundraising target of £29,000 for a children's charity, in his challenge of climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Oscar Burrow set himself the task of climbing 12 of the UK's highest mountains in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley.

The money raised means that Derian House is able to send 29 children with life-threatening illnesses on a free holiday with their families.

Oscar and his family have just two mountains to go and plan to finish on 29 May, when they will summit Ben Nevis in Scotland.

Oscar and his dad Matt.

Oscar said: "I wanted to be the youngest person to climb Mount Everest and I have climbed 10 out of 12 mountains. And now I have raised enough to send 29 families on holiday!

"The hardest thing about the challenge was climbing Cairn Gorm because the snow was so deep, but it didn’t stop me. When I get older I want to climb the real Mount Everest!"

Oscar's dad Matt said: "Oscar did it! He loves danger and has so much positive energy and ambition – it’s amazing what a child’s dream can achieve. We’re speechless and couldn’t be prouder.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported us along Oscar’s journey – we have been overwhelmed by kindness. We’re going to continue to raise as much as we can as we complete the challenge for this wonderful charity."

Oscar and his family.

The family will climb the final mountain in their challenge on 29 May, when they tackle Ben Nevis.

It will be the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Derian House, based in Chorley, cares for more than 400 babies, children, young people and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Derian House Children's Hospice helps children with life-limiting illnesses. Credit: ITV News

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive at Derian House, said: "How many six-year-olds could say that they have climbed the height of Mount Everest? Oscar is an incredible little boy who has truly gone to great heights for Derian House.

"Our holiday lodges are an incredible facility that enable our families to take a break, have fun, and make memories. It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters – like Oscar and his family – that we are able to do this and we’re so grateful."

