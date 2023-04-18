Child rapist jailed for 16 years

A man who lured a 12-year-old girl to a flat in Brierfield and raped her has been jailed for 16 years.

Nicusor Manole, 27, came across the girl by chance in Burnley in June last year. She had travelled to the town but wasn’t familiar with the area.

Manole offered her £10 so she could travel to Manchester the next day, but on condition she would go back to his place for a few hours. Manole and his victim travelled by taxi to Brierfield and went to a 'dirty' flat in Colne Road.

Manole's mood then changed and he became angry and raped the girl.

The girl was then found crying in the street by a passing cyclist.

Manole, of Market Square, Nelson, was convicted by a jury after a trial of raping a girl under the age of 13 and sexual assault.

Det Con Hannah Brown of Lancashire Police said: