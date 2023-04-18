Dog owners urged to put their pets forward for animal blood bank donations

A vet from Cheshire is urging dog owners to sign-up their pets for blood donation sessions, so those helping sick animals can give life-saving treatments.

Dr Emily Guest, from Hartford, says a national pet blood bank requires donations to replenish its stocks.

One donation can save up to four other dogs.

"Vets across the country are hugely reliant on it," said Dr Guest, "but the Pet Blood Bank is in serious need of new donors."

An animal blood donation - seen here in a file photo - is much like a human one. Credit: Press Association

She added: "A blood donor session for a dog is very similar to a person.

"On arrival they will receive a health check prior to their donation and then they receive snacks and a goodie bag afterwards.

“The whole process takes approximately 45 minutes and owners can stay with their pets during the donation.”

Any dog registered to be a donor must meet certain criteria. Credit: Press Association

The charity behind the blood bank runs donation sessions nationwide and Dr Guest's own animal hospital, Willows Veterinary, has applied to become a donor centre.

"We're looking for people in the area to sign their pets up.

"Owners will be contacted when the Pet Blood Bank is here, so it will be nice and convenient for them to come down."

Any dog who is registered for the scheme must be more than a year old, weigh more than 25kg and be fully vaccinated.