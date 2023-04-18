A man from Blackpool who was attacked on his stag do is currently fighting for his life.

Lee was enjoying his stag with friends when he was attacked outside Boca Bar in Poulton Le Fylde on April 16.

He has undergone brain surgery and recovering in hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Friend Paul Latham wrote on Facebook:

"My friend Lee was on the receiving end of unprovoked and vicious attack in Poulton having spent the day on his own stag at Aintree and he is now in a medically induced coma and is fighting for his life at Royal Preston Hospital."

"Everybody who knows Lee, knows he has the biggest smile in Blackpool. He’s always happy, always laughing always making new friends."

"Lee is a long haul HGV driver, and should he survive, he will never be allowed to get behind the wheel of a truck again, due to the severity of the brain injury."

Lee is due to get married in four weeks time, that date has now been postponed.

Lee Burns after three hours of brain surgery Credit: Personal photo / Facebook

Friend Paul says surgery "stopped two bleeds on the brain and eased the pressure from the swelling caused by having suffered a fractured skull, without this emergency surgery taking place, Lee would have passed away."

One arrest has been made, but Police are still appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Lancashire Police say "A 33-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in police custody."

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “We are continuing to ask witnesses to come forward and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage. If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am this morning please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone."

A go fund me page has been set up by friends to help raise money for his rehabilitation

Friend Paul set up the page, saying "so many people have contacted me in the last 24 hours, asking me to do this as they want to make a donation to help support Lee and his family"

Lee has two children- a 5 year old son and a 16 year old daughter.