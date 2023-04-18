Manchester City reveal full plans for £300m Etihad Stadium expansion

Manchester City have revealed what their expanded stadium will look like, if planners approve a £300m expansion.

The club want to make the upper tier larger on the North Stand of Etihad Stadium, which will be connected to a "year-round" entertainment complex.

Proposals submitted to councillors in Manchester include a glass-covered square encompassing bars and food outlets alongside a hotel, club museum and stadium "roof walk."

An all-weather "entertainment destination" would have room for 3000 fans. Credit: Manchester City

The plans would increase the stadium's capacity to 60,000 and create a "Sky Bar" directly above it overlooking the pitch.

City say construction work would take three years and would create 2600 jobs "prioritised for people from Greater Manchester."

The plans would increase the Etihad's capacity to 60,000. Credit: Manchester City

Manchester City's Managing Director of Operations, Danny Wilson, said: "Over several months we have been developing concepts and designs for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our fans and the local community for their participation in our recent consultation... all of which has been carefully reviewed and considered.

"As with all club developments, ensuring our local community benefit is a key priority.”