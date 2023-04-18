Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granada Reports reporter Tim Scott

A Government plan to place more than a thousand asylum seekers in a boat moored in the River Mersey are ''inhumane'', according to three MPs from the Wirral.

The Labour MPs issued a joint statement, condemning the proposals as 'wanton cruelty'. The Home Office, who informed Wirral Council of the plan on Friday (14 April), says it needs to explore alternatives to housing people seeking asylum in hotels.

A spokesperson told us: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - costing the UK taxpayer 6 million pounds a day."We have to use alternative accommodation options ... to save the British taxpayer money and to prevent the UK becoming a magnet for asylum shoppers in Europe."The plans have also been criticised by one of Merseyside's major Muslim charities - The Liverpool Region Mosque Network. Tawid Islam told ITV Granada Reports the plans go against what Merseyside stands for.

Wirral Council told us they've not been formally briefed by the Home Office about the plans and are writing to them expressing their concerns.