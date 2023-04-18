Lancashire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find two 13-year-old girls who have gone missing

Summer-Jade Loats and Courtney Lawson, both from Burnley, were last seen between 6pm and 6.30pm at Flip Out Trampoline Park on Haslingden Road, Blackburn, on Saturday 15 April. Summer-Jade, 13, is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, with blonde, shoulder-length hair. She has a nose piercing and was wearing a white crop top, grey cycling shorts, crocs, ‘Flip Out’ socks and a white Pretty Little Thing puffer jacket at the time of her disappearance.

The girls were last seen at Flip Out Trampoline Park Credit: Flip Out Blackburn/Facebook

Summer-Jade has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Devon.

Courtney, 13, is white, 5ft 1in tall, of thin build with faded red hair in a ponytail. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a black coat, a pale blue/purple hoodie, bright red jogging pants and grey Nike trainers. Courtney has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Rochdale, Birmingham and Newcastle. Sgt Phil Higham, of Blackburn Police, said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Summer-Jade and Courtney. "Both girls went missing together and we would urge anyone who has seen them to come forward with information. "If you can help call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk.

"Or in an emergency call 999."