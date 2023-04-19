Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of a man that say may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of rape in a Liverpool city centre bar.

On the evening of Monday 3 April it was reported that a man unlocked the door of a toilet cubicle and allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in OMG bar on Victoria Street.The suspect then left the cubicle, and an unknown woman came to the aid of the victim who was very distressed.

The OMG bar on Victoria Street in the city centre of Liverpool Credit: Google maps

Detective Inspector Leanne Toole said: “This was an absolute abhorrent attack on a vulnerable teenage girl, and I would like to reassure the public that incidents such as this are rare, and we are working hard to hard to identify the offender and bring him to justice. “I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward as we believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.“I am also urging for the woman who helped the victim in the toilet cubicle to contact us as soon possible as she may have some vital information in relation to the investigation.