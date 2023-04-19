Oldham's Bernard Cribbins final television performance following his death will be in Doctor Who later this year, according to David Tennant.

Bernard Cribbins died aged 93 in July 2022.

Tennant, who is the current actor to play The Doctor in the show, told fans at a convention that Cribbins will be reprising his role as Wilfred Mott to mark the 60th anniversary of the show later this year.

Tennant said: " I am thrilled to say that – although very sadly he wasn't in those episodes as much as we hoped – he was on set with us and Wilfred lives on.

"Bernard is much missed and much grieved for, but I am so excited that his final screen performance will be [one] I had the great honour of being part of and you'll see it all on your screens."

Cribbins career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The 1970s children programme The Wombles.

A statement released by Gavin Barker Associates after his death said: “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question.

"He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

