A mural in Wirral of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been defaced by vandals.

Brown paint has been splattered across the face of the former monarch on the mural, which is on the side of a building on Hoylake Road, Moreton.

It has angered locals, who had it commissioned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer.

One woman said: "Unfortunately this is something that can only make the community realise antisocial behaviour in Moreton isn't getting any better, and even if there is CCTV which catches whoever in the act, odds on their face is covered.

"Such a sad thing to see, especially for the artist."

The mural was made to celebrate the platinum jubilee. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The striking artwork, with bright sprays of roses, daffodils, bluebells and pansies, was painted by Wirral artist Alexandra Thompson in May 2022 ahead of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in June.

It was supported by the Moreton In Bloom group, which also planned to plant an orchard, called 'Lilibet's Garden', on Pasture Road near Moreton train station in the Queen's name.

When the Queen died on 8 September, the mural became a focus for public mourning, with flowers placed along the bottom of the wall.

Responding to the vandalism, one woman said: "Just can't have anything nice! People put their own time into Moreton in Bloom and off their own backs to help make the community a nicer place to live and kids come along and do something like this! And for what reason?"

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: At around 1pm on Wednesday 19 April we received a report of criminal damage to a mural in Moreton.

"It was reported that a mural painted on the side of a building on Hoylake Road had been vandalised at around 6pm on Tuesday 18 April.

"An investigation is underway in the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...