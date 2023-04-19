Sports teams in Cheshire swab for stem cell register to help cancer patients

Rugby and basketball players in Cheshire are backing a campaign to find more stem cell donors to save people who have blood cancer.

The 'Gob For Good' scheme is the brainchild of Pete McCleave, from Bunbury, who has potentially a year to live unless he gets a stem cell transplant.

Joining the register involves a simple swab of cheek cells.

Pete talks the team through how to swab their mouths to join the register.

Finding a matching donor is difficult though as too few people, especially from minority ethnic backgrounds, are registered.

Pete told ITV News: "I know, visually, I look white caucasian but my family hail from South East Asia. Macanese - which is a mixture of Chinese and Portuguese - and then Irish and English thrown in to boot.

"It's quite a mix, but represents the problem."

Play Brightcove video

Members of Cheshire's rugby union and basketball teams swabbed their mouths to raise awareness and encourage others to do the same.

Chester Devas' Emily Till said it was "really close to her heart" because one of her friends had "recently overcome blood cancer."

Larry Austin Jr, of Cheshire Phoenix, wanted to help "people around the world" having heard Pete's had no matches because "not everyone's the same type."

Play Brightcove video

Just 3% of the UK population are on the stem cell donor register.

Those from minority ethnic backgrounds have little more than a 37% chance of finding a match, compared to 72% of white europeans.

For anyone who is found to be a match, the donation process is normally as simple as giving blood.

For those waiting for their lives to be saved, it is a complete game changer.

You can find out about Pete's campaign here.