Transport Secretary Mark Harper speaking to the Commons' Select Committee

The Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said “no option is off the table” ahead of his decision on whether or not to renew the operating contract of train company TransPennine Express.

Mr Harper told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “I’ve got to be careful about making a decision that is legally defensible. I’ve got to go through a proper process to look at the evidence in front of me.

“And when I’ve made that decision, in the same way I did with Avanti, I will set it out in Parliament in the usual way.

“But there’s a limit to what I can say today in terms of pre-judging having taken that decision.

“I haven’t taken that decision yet, and I’ve got to look at all of the evidence in front of me.

“But I’ve been clear that I’m driven by the service that’s experienced by passengers and no option is off the table.”

Transpennine Express has ranked the highest of all train operating companies for cancellations in figures published by the rail regulator. Credit: PA Images

Mr Harper said: “The current level of service being delivered by TransPennine Express to customers and to passengers is not acceptable.

“The judgment I’ve got to make is whether I think the company is capable of improving that.”

He told the Transport Select Committee: “You and other colleagues, my own colleagues from my party and colleagues from across the House and the metro mayors, have made it very clear that the current level of service is not something that their constituents are satisfied with, and I’ve heard that message loud and clear.”

Passengers of the FirstGroup-owned company have suffered from widespread delays and cancellations over the past year.

Its contract to run the service expires on May 28.

