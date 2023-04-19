Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

A zoo in South Cumbria has warned that if people in small villages do not care for conservation of animals then the species are "doomed".

The Lakeland Wildlife Oasis near Milnthorpe, says it needs to increase awareness of conservation projects to highlight disappearing animal habitats in the wild.

Jo Marsden, Director and co-founder, said: "The level of concern there is amongst young people in the remote villages, by the parks because they are such tiny areas of habitats for animals that don't live anywhere else on the Earth.

"If the local people don't care about them, there is no possibility of protection, they are doomed."

The zoo is home to many species in different habitats. Credit: ITV Granada

Dan Eccles, who works at the park, said: "Our conservation workshops with school groups always end in very positive results.

"They go home and they are looking for the Rainforest Alliance stickers or the Fairtrade stickers."

Like many other businesses, is facing challenges in the cost of living crisis to feed animals and keep them warm.

The cost of specialised food has almost doubled in the last 12 months.

The zoo are hoping to educate the next generation about the importance of conservation. Credit: ITV Granada

To survive, they need to increase visitor numbers - and to do this they are expanding the premises with a new car park and more animals.

Jo Marsden added: "I think if I added up the number of hours I spent tossing and turning, I would run out of hairs to count."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Lakeland Wildlife Oasis hope the expansion will ensure its future.

