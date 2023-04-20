Police say the body of a man found in woodland 'could have been there for months', as officers try to identify him.

Lancashire Police were called to Longridge Fell, near Clitheroe, earlier this month after reports of a body found in woodland just off Birdy Brow.

The man’s death is being treated as unexplained, although there are no suspicious circumstances at this time. A Home Office post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Due to a prolonged period undiscovered, police are unable to identify the man who they believe could be aged anywhere between 30 and 70.

The man was wearing Salomon Quest 04 walking boots and a black Rab and an Arc’teryx top underneath his jacket. Credit: Lancashire Police

The unknown man is described as a white, between five foot five and five foot seven inches tall and "very thin". Police say he only weighed 28 kilograms when he was found.

He may have had a beard and or moustache and had short dark greying hair. He did have a scar on his stomach which is consistent with an appendectomy.

The man was wearing a pair of Salomon Quest 04 walking boots, a black Rab waterproof jacket and a black Rab and an Arc’teryx top underneath.

He was also wearing Rohan trousers and was suitably dressed for walking this type of terrain.

The man was dressed for fell walking. Credit: Lancashire Police

Detecrive Insp Tammy Woodhouse, of East Lancashire Police, said: “While we have carried out a number of enquiries to try and find out who this man is we have so far been unable to identify him and I’m hoping that someone out there will recognise the description or the clothing and will be able to help us.

"Judging by his clothing he was probably someone who did a lot of walking or spent a lot of time outdoors and I would ask if you know someone like that who you haven’t seen for a while then please give us a call.

“It’s sad to think that we haven’t been able to identify this man or been able to contact any relatives he may have had so if you think you can help us, please do give us a call.”

