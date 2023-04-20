Police marksmen had to shoot a bull after it began charging at people in the street.

Firearms officers from Cheshire Police were called to Wells Avenue in Haslington on Wednesday morning.

Their unarmed colleagues and the bull's owner had been unable to get the animal under control.

Local people, including staff and students at a nearby school, were told to stay indoors until the incident had been dealt with.

The force says there was a real risk that the bull could escape onto a main road, causing a serious accident.

In a statement Cheshire Police said a decision like this is never made lightly, and that the bull was shot to protect local residents.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...