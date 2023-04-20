Driver delivering bloods at Manchester Royal Infirmary has fine appeal rejected

A taxi driver who was given a parking ticket while delivering bloods to Manchester Royal Infirmary has had an appeal against the penalty rejected.

Self employed driver Gary, who didn't want his surname published, works part-time for a firm which helps to deliver emergency bloods and x-rays.

He says he parked next to an ambulance at the Infirmary on April 8th before taking supplies inside, and that he returned minutes later to see a fixed penalty notice on his windscreen.

He adds that there was a sign inside his vehicle saying what he was there for - and who he was working for.

"The taxi firm I work for has a contract with the NHS so we can help deliver bloods, x-rays, respond to 111 calls and also take patients to dialysis meetings," Gary, from Liverpool said."I got a call to take some emergency transplant bloods from the pathology lab at Whiston Hospital in Prescott to MRI. I parked in an ambulance bay next to an ambulance, put the sign in the window and went into the hospital."I dropped the bloods off and must have been there for about ten minutes before I came back to see a sticker on my screen from ParkingEye."

ParkingEye said Gary parked in a 'no parking zone', which included patient transport drivers.A Parkingeye spokesperson said: "Parkingeye has partnered with Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust for five years to significantly improve how its car parks operate."During this time there has been investment in modern consumer-facing systems which has enhanced accessibility and made parking at the hospital easier and safer for staff, patients and visitors. The system is designed to ensure the efficiency and smooth operation of the hospital by ensuring that patients, visitors and staff park in their allocated car parks."There is clear signage throughout giving patients and visitors guidance on how to park responsibly during their visit to the hospital."The motorist received a parking charge notice after he parked in area that is reserved for ambulances only. The prominent signage clearly states that it is a no parking zone with no parking or waiting at any time, including blue badge holders and patient transport drivers."Parkingeye operates a BPA (British Parking Association) audited appeals process, which motorists can use to appeal their parking charge. If anyone has mitigating circumstances then we would encourage them to appeal."

The fine has now been paid.