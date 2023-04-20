Two women are in hospital after being severely injured in a dog attack in Liverpool.

They were attacked by two Staffordshire Terriers outside a property on Goodison Road at 12:30am on Thursday morning.

Police who were called to the scene gave trauma first aid and the women were rushed to hospital to be treated for severe injuries. They are described as being in a stable condition.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to others.

She's being held at a police station in Merseyside, and both dogs have been detained by the force.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: "This incident has left two women with serious injuries and will have been an extremely distressing incident for all who witnessed it and our officers who were involved.

"I would like to commend our officers whose quick response and actions stopped this horrific attack from causing any more significant injuries to those involved.

"Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and we have seized the dogs for the safety of the community.

"We have a dedicated team who review all cases concerning dangerous dogs, and are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident or these dogs on previous occasions.

"I want to emphasize that dog owners need to be mindful of their dogs' behaviours at all times , particularly when they are in the care of others.

"If owners or anyone who is looking after any dogs that are liable to be aggressive please make sure they are in a protected space and on a lead or muzzled if out in public."