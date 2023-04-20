Man arrested after replica firearms found at Hope University in Liverpool

Play Brightcove video

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in suspicion of firearms offences after replica firearms were found at a university in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police executed a warrant at an address within Hope University's Hope Park halls of residence in Childwall just after 2pm on Wednesday 19 April following reports a firearm had been seen inside a property.

Officers seized two replica firearms, a mobile phone and a laptop at an address.

Video footage shows a person being escorted by officers to a parked police van at Hope Park.

The arrested man was taken to a police station in Merseyside and has since been released with bail conditions.

A student at the university, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "You feel unsafe. If you've got that far to a point where he's been able to get access to them [imitation firearms] and bring them onto campus.

"I think somebody has reported it to police and that's why they came. It's just terrified us all to be honest. I have friends who are absolutely terrified to go into class. They've said to their teachers that they're not going to go in until it's resolved."

Detective Inspector Michael Fletcher said: “We hope this arrest reiterates that the possession of firearms and dangerous weapons will not be tolerated in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police immediately responds to incidents involving guns and replica firearms and is actively working to make our region a safer place to live and work.

“An investigation remains underway as we continue our enquiries into this incident.”

A Liverpool Hope University spokesperson said: "Liverpool Hope University called Merseyside Police to the Hope Park Campus following an allegation made about a student. It is not appropriate for the University to comment further at this time."