An environmentally friendly poppy will be released for this year's Remembrance Day.

Partly made from used coffee cups it will be plastic free and also uses recyclable paper, changes unique since the poppy was introduced more than a hundred years ago.

The Royal British Legion developed the new design over three years working with scientists at University College London.

The discarded cups will make up around fifty percent of the material with the rest coming from renewable fibres, and another change is that adhesive poppies will now be sold.

Scientists say the new poppy will significantly reduce its carbon footprint

Andy Taylor-Whyte, Poppy Appeal director at the Royal British Legion, described the new design as an "enduring symbol of remembrance as well as being more planet-friendly".

"We're so proud to unveil our plastic-free poppy, which is completely recyclable, and hope that this will encourage more people than ever to take part in this year's Poppy Appeal and show support to our armed forces community," he said.

"After years of work and collaboration with our partners designing a new poppy, creating new paper and machinery and road-testing it for durability and colour-fastness, we have been able to eliminate single-use plastic and create a poppy that is an enduring symbol of respect and remembrance as well as being more planet-friendly.

"We'd like to encourage everyone to get a poppy this year when they become available.

"The money raised will allow us to provide expert advice and guidance to support the armed forces community across a wide range of issues, including mobility, homelessness, life challenges such as family breakdowns, and mental health."