A teenage boy has been arrested over a hit-and-run which killed a keen runner.

David Francis, 63, was struck by a black Audi S8 which then ploughed into the garden of a house in Netherton on Merseyside.

The incident took place in Morgan Mews at about 9:05pm on 13 April.

Mr Francis, from Litherland, Merseyside, was a running enthusiast who was regularly seen jogging, sometimes only wearing shorts, no matter how cold the weather, with local tributes calling him the “Litherland Running Man”.

David Francis was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.The driver of the car, which is suspected to have been stolen during a burglary, fled on foot after the crash.

Officers had appealed directly to the driver to “do the right thing” and hand themselves in.

On Wednesday, Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old male had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Local residents have launched an online fundraiser to pay for Mr Francis’s funeral, describing him as “an innocent man who sadly lost his life”.

How we can better deal with bereavement after a pandemic where so many died in such a short space of time? We take a look in the latest episode of our podcast, From the North.