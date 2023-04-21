Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott.

Vulnerable young people are struggling to keep their lives on track because of rising costs, a new survey has found.

Figures show 55% of people surveyed in the North West are worried about eviction due to increased cost of living, and three quarters said they are struggling to afford the basics, including food, heating and travel.

Jason, not his real name, is 20-year old and lives in Manchester. He has been surviving on benefits and says he regularly goes without food and heating because he simply cannot afford the basics.

A new survey by Depaul UK. Credit: ITV News

Jason has to use the shower at his uncle's house most days as it costs too much to use at his own flat.

He hates having to do this as he feels he is a burden on his family and the constant struggle to make ends meet has affected his mental health, making him withdrawn and depressed.

He says this has all come about because the cost of living is so much more expensive.

Thankfully though, Jason has just got himself a new job and when he has paid in a few weeks time he says he will finally be able to get himself straight financially.

But there are still thousands of young people who are unable to pay for the basics and are at risk of becoming homeless because they cannot afford their rent.

Jason, not his real name, says he showers at his uncle's house because of rising costs. Credit: ITV News

Simone Newman, from Depaul UK, said: "We’re witnessing the effects of the cost-of-living crisis daily.

"What’s so worrying is the huge threat to the futures of young people across the North West, especially those trying hard to rebuild their lives after homelessness.

“If a young person can’t make ends meet, they risk eviction and the devastating possibility of returning to homelessness.

"We cannot allow this to happen, because out there they are exposed to increased risks around criminal exploitation, poor mental health and loss of hope for a better future. "

"We urgently need donations to cover the increased costs to support young people experiencing homelessness.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "We must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses.

"We are on track to do this - with the OBR forecasting we will halve inflation this year - and we'll continue supporting people with cost-of-living support worth an average of £3,300 per household over this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits."

Depaul have launched and appeal to raise money to help young people in crisis. You can find out more here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.