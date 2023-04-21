Police say they are "extremely worried" about a father and his three-year-old daughter who have been reported missing from Blackpool.

Ahmed, who also goes by Karwan, and his daughter Dunya were last seen on Monday 10 April in the Promenade area of Blackpool. They were reported missing to police on 18 April.

The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard.

Dunya is described as having curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately three feet tall.

Lancashire Police say the pair may still be in Blackpool, but could have travelled further afield as they have links to Manchester and Kent.

CCTV footage shows the missing father and daughter. Credit: Lancashire Police

Police Consable Cat Angus, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Ahmed and Dunya and it is out of character for them to disappear like this.

"We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well.

“They have not been seen since 10 April and while they could still be in Blackpool they could equally have left the area.

"Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard discussing plans to travel elsewhere.

“If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please tell us.”

Anyone with information on Ahmed and Dunya are asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or, for immediate sightings, 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.