A 10-year-old schoolboy who was struck by a car in Walton has died from his injuries.Passers-by rushed to give first aid to the youngster after he was hit by a black Ford Puma at around 4:30pm on Abingdon Roa on Thursday, 20 April.Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital, where he tragically died, Merseyside police have confirmed.Detectives have now appealed for witnesses to come forward. The driver of the Ford Puma, who stopped at the scene, is currently helping with their enquires.Around a dozen police cars stopped at the scene as officers cordoned off the road. Detective Sergeant Amy Murray said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the boy who has sadly lost his life following a road collision yesterday.“The family are being supported by our specially trained liaison officers, and we have launched an investigation into his death.“I urge anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident to please contact us.

"Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity I ask that you please check your dashcam footage for anything that have captured something which will assist in the investigation the incident.“Every piece information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened."