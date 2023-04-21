Teenager charged after keen runner David Francis killed in Netherton hit-and-run
A teenager has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a man was killed in a hit and run.The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a suspected stolen Audi S8 crashed into a house on Morgan Mews, Netherton.
Paramedics attended but 63-year-old David Francis was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, 13 April.
David Francis was known to locals as "Litherland running man", with pictures of him running in just a pair of shorts and trainers first appearing on social media in 2013.Sefton locals then gave him his nickname and a Facebook page was even created for the real life "Forrest Gump."
The 17-year-old boy has been charged with death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, aggravated, taking a motor vehicle without owner consent and two counts of burglary of a dwelling.He has been remanded into custody.
He will appear at Merseyside Youth reman Court on 21 April. Detective Inspector Jay Halpin said: "While we have charged one person with burglary, we know others were involved in those burglaries and we will continue to pursue them and bring them to justice."