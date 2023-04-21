A teenager has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a man was killed in a hit and run.The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with death by dangerous driving after a suspected stolen Audi S8 crashed into a house on Morgan Mews, Netherton.

Paramedics attended but 63-year-old David Francis was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, 13 April.

David Francis was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

David Francis was known to locals as "Litherland running man", with pictures of him running in just a pair of shorts and trainers first appearing on social media in 2013.Sefton locals then gave him his nickname and a Facebook page was even created for the real life "Forrest Gump."

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, aggravated, taking a motor vehicle without owner consent and two counts of burglary of a dwelling.He has been remanded into custody.

The 17 year old has been remanded into custody. He will appear at Merseyside Youth reman Court today, Friday 21 April.

He will appear at Merseyside Youth reman Court on 21 April. Detective Inspector Jay Halpin said: "While we have charged one person with burglary, we know others were involved in those burglaries and we will continue to pursue them and bring them to justice."