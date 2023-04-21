Thomas Cashman is to appeal against his 42 year jail sentence for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, it is reported.

It comes less than three weeks since he refused to attend Manchester Crown Court for sentencing, after being convicted of shooting the schoolgirl in Liverpool.

Cashman, 34, fired through the front door of Olivia's family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, hitting the hand of her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, before fatally wounding the schoolgirl.

In a tearful video played to Manchester Crown Court at Cashman's trial Ms Korbel recounted the moment she realised her daughter had been shot.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a gunman burst into her home chasing a convicted drug dealer. Credit: Credit: Family handout

“I was screaming for her to stay with me,” she told interviewers. “There was blood everywhere. I kept saying it was mine, it was mine, but I knew it was not right.

“So I lifted her top, then that’s when I realised she had been shot in the chest.

“I was just screaming, 'Please Liv, stay with me'."

Visibly upset and crying on the video Ms Korbel then said she huddled over Olivia and tried to continue to carry her.

"She went all floppy and her eyes went to the back of her head," she added.

Cashman wiped away tears in the dock and turned to his family in the public gallery behind, shaking his head.

One of Cashman’s relatives could be heard saying “appeal it” and they left the courtroom shouting and swearing.

His sister claimed others were responsible for Olivia’s murder, not her brother, as she was ushered out of the court building by police officers and court security.

