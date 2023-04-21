Play Brightcove video

Tranmere Rovers welcomed fans for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers have become the second club in the UK to open its doors to Muslim fans to host Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The club welcomed people to Prenton Park to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, where Muslims typically fast by refraining from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

Blackburn Rovers were the first, which they did back in 2022.

Prayers for Eid al-Fitr were said on the pitch at Prenton Park. Credit: Tranmere Rovers FC

Tranmere are working in partnership with Wirral Deen Centre, Mosque and Community Centre.

Eid at Prenton Park was open to people and families of all ages, with provisions in place for both men and women to pray on the pitch.

Those who attend were asked to bring their own prayer mat with them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...