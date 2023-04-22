Bullies force Lancashire schoolboy to lick and kiss their shoes

The victim's mum says the attack happened as her son was at a skate park on Buttermere in Chorley with his friends.She said a group of seven teenagers, between the ages of 12 and 15, came up to her son and "cornered him," despite him never meeting them before.The incident that unfolded was caught on camera by his attackers, with the footage going viral after being shared on social media, though it has since been removed.

In it, the 10-year-old victim can be seen being forced to kiss the shoes of the teenagers lick the sole of one of their trainers.

The victim's mum says "He didn't even tell me what had happened when he got home, he was that frightened."He just sat in his bedroom for two hours."It's believed she only found out the full extent of what happened at the park, when the father of one of the attackers knocked on the door to apologise.

The victim's identity and that of his mum are being kept secret

Lancashire Police said: "This has been reported to us and we are investigating it as a common assault. We are making efforts to identify the people in the video.A spokesperson from the young boy's school said they are unable to comment on the incident as it happened outside of school grounds and is being dealt with by the police.