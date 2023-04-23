Blackpool Zoo is recruiting human bird scarers to deal with nuisance seagulls

The Zoo is in a bit of a flap!

It says seagulls have been persistently stealing food from visitors and animal enclosures.

The role, which would be housed within the zoo’s Visitor Services team, will involve someone dressing up in the inflatable costume and keeping seagulls away from the main visitor dining areas.

Blackpool Zoo says the ideal candidate will be visitor focused, friendly, energetic, flexible and outgoing. Of course, they will also need to be prepared to wear the bird costume and the role will be offered with variable seasonal hours.

Ready for take off Credit: Blackpool Zoo

The full job advert reads: "At Blackpool Zoo it goes without saying that we love all animals!

And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls.