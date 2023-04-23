Wigan Warriors delay kick off ahead of national alert test

Rugby League side Wigan Warriors delayed their kick off time by five minutes ahead of their match against Wakefield this afternoon, as it coincided with the testing of the national alert system.

Warriors beat their opponents 22-6, extending their winning streak at the DW Stadium.

Some at the game said they did not hear the alarm. Credit: Granada Reports

But there were mixed reactions to the alert test, with some in the crowd saying they couldn't understand what all the fuss was about.

For around 10 seconds from 3pm, millions of smartphones and tablets across the UK emitted a loud alarm and vibrate in a trial of a system that aims to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby.

Credit: PA

The message was received on 4G and 5G mobile phones, along with sound and vibration even if devices were on silent.

The Cabinet Office said it would be reviewing the outcome of the UK-wide test. The department said that, while the vast majority of compatible phones received the alert, officials were aware that a "very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it".

It said that would be looked into as part of the review of Sunday's test.

A UK Government spokesman said: "We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done.

"We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned."

Phones that were powered off or switched to airplane mode were not expected to sound.

Sunday's test was just a trial, but in the future the UK's alert will be used to warn people about severe weather situations including floods and wildfires in their local area.

The government said on Monday the system could later be used for other forms of emergencies such as terror attacks, nuclear threats and dangerous criminals on the loose.

Speaking ahead of the test, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Getting this system operational means we have a vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies.

“It could be the sound that saves your life.”

The system is modelled on similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.