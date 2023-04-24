Play Brightcove video

Video footage captured the moment a bull was seen loose on a Crewe street

A dad and his young children were forced to flee back into their home after being charged at by a bull - before armed police shot and killed it.

Andy Lumb had just left for the school run with his two daughters when the rampaging animal came at them through a hedge.

The dad of two managed to usher his daughters back indoors before he was chased around his car by the bull, which only just missed him.

Andy says if he and his daughters had left their home just 60 seconds earlier things could have been very different.

The bull had escaped and was on the loose on Wells Avenue, just as the busy school run was taking place. Credit: Google Maps

Andy and his two children had just left their home on Wells Avenue in Haslington, in Crewe, ready to set off to school on Wednesday 19 April.

But, they were met with the bull stampeding along the pavement right in front of them, close to The Dingle Primary School.

Police, including firearms officers, were called out to the incident, and the bull was eventually shot to protect local residents.

Residents were also told to stay indoors.

Cheshire Police said a decision had to be made to dispatch the animal before anyone was seriously hurt. Credit: ITV Granada (Stock Photo)

Andy said: "I was leaving our house on Wells Avenue at about 8.40am to do the school run on foot with my daughters when the bull clattered past on the pavement in front of us.

"I got the girls back in the house when the bull turned in my neighbours drive and charged at me, jumping through the bushes and chasing me round my car, only just missing me.

"The bull was clearly in a state of distress and panic.

"It then ran across the road and tried to jump into or through a large hedge but it couldn't get through so it turned and ran back up the road.

"A lot of effort was made to calm and capture the bull before the police made the decision to shoot it.

"This was the last thing I wanted to see or potentially have my daughters witness either.

"I'm just glad we hadn't left the house left 60 seconds earlier or I might have been caught in the street with the girls and things could have been a lot worse.

"The school we were walking to is only about a 100 yards from the end of the our road. I'm just glad that no one was hurt but sorry they had to put the bull down."

Cheshire Police said the decision was not taken lightly to shoot the bull. Credit: ITV Granada (Stock Photo)

Other parents have spoken of their horror at seeing the bull on the loose, with one commenting on social media to say it nearly charged her but she fell out of the way.

She added her daughter had been further along the path but thankfully was not hurt as the animal thundered past.

Police said they had no choice but to kill the bull for protection as it was charging at people. - a decision which has been criticised by some.

Local residents were advised to stay indoors, with the bull said to be in an agitated state and posing an immediate threat to their safety.

Cheshire Police said there was a risk of the bull escaping onto the main road and surrounding housing estates which could have caused a serious accident.

The forced added it had worked with the owner of the bull to try to secure the animal to no avail, stressing that any decision to euthanise an animal was 'never taken lightly'.

It said the main focus was to protect residents, including those dropping children off at the primary school.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "At 8.50 am on Wednesday 19 April police were alerted to a bull on the loose and charging at people in Wells Avenue, Haslington.

"Local officers, supported by firearms officers, attended the scene and local residents, including the nearby school, were advised to stay inside as the bull in its agitated state posed an immediate threat to their safety.

"There was also a real risk of the bull escaping onto the main road and surrounding housing estates which could have caused a serious accident.

"Officers with the help of the owner attempted to secure the bull but the owner was unable to do so and the immediate danger to the public and the officers was high.

"This decision is never taken lightly and the main focus here was to protect residents, some of whom were dropping children off at the nearby school."

Want more on the issues effecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.