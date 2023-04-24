A boy has been arrested after a 15-year-old was found unconscious in a park in east Manchester.Emergency services were called to the scene in Philips Park in Clayton at around 9pm on Sunday 23 April to reports of a 'disturbance'.

Police say it is believed the boy, who was taken to hospital from the scene with serious injuries, was 'targeted' in the attack which is an isolated incident.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the attack, is being urged to contact police.

Inspector Charlotte Quinn said: "We believe this to have been a targeted attack and are treating it as an isolated incident."A scene remains in place in the Philips Park area whilst officers carry out their enquiries.

"We are still trying to understand the full circumstances and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Philips Park between 8:40pm and 9:10pm and may have seen or heard anything."Likewise if you have footage that could assist with enquiries - including mobile, CCTV or dashcam - please get in touch."

You can make a report by calling 0161 856 1146 quoting incident number 3098