A blaze at a derelict Blackpool hotel has left the structure 'unstable' after flames engulfed the building for a second time this year.

Massive plumes of smoke could be seen across the seaside resort during the fire at the former New Hackett Hotel on Queens Promenade.

The incident has sparked a major response from emergency services, with up to 12 fire engines, two aerial platform ladders and a specialist drone team all attending.

Fire crews continue to work hard to keep the fire under control.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue has warned people to stay away from the area and not fly drones nearby.

A private drone earlier stopped the fire service from using it’s own to assess the spread of the blaze.

Fire crews have been at the scene on Blackpool’s famous seafront Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

This latest fire, which began at about 3.30pm on Monday, comes just a month after the hotel last caught alight.

Flames have taken over four floors of the building, the roof space as well as the basement.

Officials from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service earlier described the fire as 'well alight’ with high unsupported walls and structural wall timbers severely affected.

Crews are now working to the front and the rear of the building, the structure of which has been now been declared "unstable."

Their priority is to prevent fire spreading to an adjoining property using thermal imaging cameras and breathing apparatus teams.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen from the promenade Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

The hotel has been closed since 2018, with Blackpool Council making the decision to board the premises up in the Summer of 2020 following complaints from neighbouring hoteliers and residents.

Just a few months later, the former hotel was hit by a major fire which spread through four floors of the hotel. The incident in December 2020 sparked a huge response, with emergency vehicles from across the Fylde coast attending.

The most recent fire took place on March 11, with six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, St Annes and Fulwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe were called to the blaze shortly before 10pm.

16 fire crews are at the scene Credit: Lancs Live/MEN MEDIA

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Twelve fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger and the drone team are in attendance at a four storey derelict building fire on Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using four jets to bring the fire under control. Firefighting operations are still underway.

"Several road closures are in place – Queens Promenade (in both directions), Gynn Avenue (in both directions), and Dickson Road (North bound). Trams have been stopped.

"If you can see or smell smoke, close windows and doors. Please stay away from the area. We are working with Lancashire Police, Blackpool Council and other partners in a multi-agency response to this incident."

Lancashire Police have confirmed they are helping the fire service with with road closures.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.