Play Brightcove video

Emergency services tackling the fire at the New Hacketts hotel in Blackpool

A huge fire has broken out at a hotel on the promenade in Blackpool.

The fire is understood to be at the four-storey New Hacketts hotel on Queens Promenade, which has been derelict for a number of years.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that 12 engines and two areal ladders are attending the incident. The drone team are also in attendance.

People in the area are being warned to keep doors and windows closed if they can smell smoke, while members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Smoke on the skyline in Blackpool. Credit: @ADinBPL / Twitter

In an update posted at 4.21pm Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said an additional four engines were attending the scene, as well as the drone team, alongside the eight it had already sent.

It said: "Twelve fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger and the drone team are in attendance at a four storey derelict building fire on Queens Promenade, Blackpool.

"Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using four jets to bring the fire under control. Firefighting operations are still underway.

"If you can see or smell smoke, close windows and doors. Please stay away from the area."

Several road closures are in place including Queens Promenade in both directions, Gynn Avenue in both directions, and Dickson Road, North bound.

Trams have also been stopped.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...