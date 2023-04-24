A second investigation has been launched into an MP who was caught on camera appearing to indicate he would be willing to break lobbying rules for money.

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, was suspended from the Conservative party after footage allegedly showed him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors.

He was first placed under investigation by parliament's standards watchdog for alleged misuse of his email address.

But now the commissioner has announced a second investigation into the MP, who is now sitting as an independent following the suspension, for “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House."

Daniel Greenberg, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, opened a first investigation into Mr Benton on 11 April for "use of facilities (parliamentary email address) provided from the public purse".

It has been confirmed that a second investigation was opened on 20 April for "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally".

An undercover investigation by The Times shows the Blackpool South MP explaining how he could use his position to try and limit the biggest reforms to gambling laws since 2005.

He was secretly filmed by undercover reporters from the newspaper who posed as investors for a fake company with interest in the betting and gaming industry who were looking for an adviser.

The video shows him boasting about his "easy access to ministers" claiming he could speak to them in between votes, or "literally sit outside" a minister’s office if the company needed an urgent answer to a question.

He also said he could “call in favours” from colleagues if needed.

MPs are banned from accepting money to raise issues with ministers or ask questions in parliament on behalf of clients - something known as lobbying.

Following his suspension the spokesperson for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: ”Following his self-referral to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards earlier this evening, Scott Benton has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended whilst an investigation is ongoing."

Mr Benton has been contacted for comment.