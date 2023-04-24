Thrillseekers at Blackpool Pleasure Beach had to take a terrifying walk down the rollercoaster after it stopped mid-ride for a second time in two weeks.Visitors to the seaside resort reported the Big One, formerly known as the Pepsi Max Big One, stopped suddenly just after 3pm on Sunday, 23 April.Those on the rollercoaster were seen having to be led down a huge flight of steps to safely get off the ride.

People were seen walking down off the ride. Credit: MEN Media

Earlier this month, the iconic ride ground to a halt on the lift hill during bad weather.

At the time, on 11 April, staff asked passengers on the ride to walk all the way back down to the ground while being guided, with the ride having to remain closed for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Pleasure Beach confirmed the Big One was still shut just before 4pm on Sunday, but was unable to provide any details on how long it would be closed for.

