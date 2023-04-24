A police officer has been found guilty of sexual assault and misconduct in public office after abusing a number of teenage volunteer cadets.

Adnan Ali, 36, is reported to have used the training scheme he was running with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) as a “grooming playground”.

He had been working with the force as a volunteer Police Cadet Leader since 2013 and a Student Officer Development and Assessment Coordinator since 2016.

The father-of-one had won numerous awards for his work with young people and had been highly regarded by some of his colleagues, with many looking up to him as a role model.

But Ali's sinister actions were uncovered after a 16-year-old, who worked under Ali’s supervision, reported Ali had been behaving inappropriately towards him.

In an apology, GMP said it could have better supervised and managed Ali.

PC Adnan Ali had won numerous awards for his work with young people and had been highly regarded by some of his colleagues. Credit: MEN Media

His trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard, following the complaint, officers seized Ali's phone which revealed thousands of messages and identified additional victims.

The charges relate to incidents, between 2015 and 2018, involving young men and women enrolled on GMP’s volunteer police cadet scheme.

On some days, the CPS said, hundreds of messages would be sent, from the early hours of the morning until late at night.

Ali sent highly inappropriate photographs of himself and would encourage other young people to send images to him in return.

Some of the messages read: “Just lay in bed…wish u were here xx” and “Wish you were in the bath with me”.

GMP issued an apology and said it could have done more. Credit: PA Images

Ali had denied the offences but was convicted of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, on Monday 24 April.

The court heard Ali was arrested and suspended in October 2018 after the force received the complaint that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a 16-year-old boy.

He has already been dismissed from his job and barred from policing when gross misconduct was found proved by GMP in April 2022.

So as to not prejudice criminal proceedings, the misconduct hearing was held in private and the outcome could not be published until after Ali’s trial.

Karen Tonge, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit said: “As a police officer Ali was expected to adhere to the strictest standards of behaviour and professional conduct.

"This was particularly so as he was working directly with young and vulnerable people in his care.

“Ali grossly abused his authority and exploited his position over a sustained period.

"He abused his position of trust to deliberately instigate inappropriate relationships with these young people for sexual gratification.

"Many were vulnerable and many looked up to him."

Following the conviction, the force will be making representations to the Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Kate Green that Ali should be ordered to forfeit his work pension, GMP said.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said: “Whilst Ali is responsible for committing these crimes, no one should be subjected to crime or misconduct during their contact with police officers and staff, like these young people were – for that, and in acknowledgement that Ali could have been better supervised and managed, we are sorry.

“My thanks go to the victims and witnesses who bravely supported the prosecution which secured today’s verdict.

“Alongside the criminal and misconduct investigations, this case initiated a full review of GMP’s Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme.

"With national oversight, improvements have been and are continuing to be implemented to ensure cadet leaders are the role models they are expected to be and that they do not pose a risk to anyone.”

The charges relate to incidents, between 2015 and 2018, involving young men and women enrolled on GMP’s Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme. Credit: PA Images

Head of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Today’s verdict will do nothing to ease the public’s concerns about police misconduct.

"However, Ali represents the very worst and the minority in policing - he is among a very small percentage who discredit the police service and undermine trust and confidence in it.

"These individuals are being rooted and booted out by exemplary colleagues reporting their behaviour, investigating allegations, building cases against them, and playing a crucial role in proceedings to ensure they face the full force of the criminal justice system and have the many privileges of working in policing taken from them.

“Following national direction to all forces, the Force Vetting Unit is currently re-vetting all GMP officers and staff to ensure those who are wearing the force uniform and that those who have applied to do so are fit to serve the public

“Though ensuring all employees behave with the highest standards of professional behaviour won’t be completed overnight, the people of Greater Manchester, the thousands of exemplary GMP officers and staff, and the force’s trusting stakeholders have my guarantee that, with my oversight of Professional Standards, the branch will do everything in its power to ensure the Code of Ethics is upheld to protect public trust and confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding service.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...